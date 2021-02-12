Africa: Tanzania Beats Uganda in U-20 Afcon Warm-Up

Tanzania U-20 bounced back to thrash their counterparts Uganda 5-3 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam in a friendly ahead of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Uganda edged Tanzania 1-0 in the first friendly last week, but the hosts had worked on their setbacks to secure the huge victory a week before the tournament kick off in Mauritania.

Abdul Hamis was a hero for the homers after netting a hat-trick, with Kelvin John and Kassim Shaban scoring the other two goals. Kakooza Derrick, Ivan Bogere and Ssenyonjo Samweli scored for Uganda.

Tanzania started the game on high scoring the first two goals in the opening 16 minutes through Hamis penalty and Kelvin John long range shot.

However, Uganda shows their attacking prowess after leveled the score before the half hour mark. Hamis put Tanzania up front again in the 57th minute before Samweli level the score again in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Shaban gave Tanzania the lead again two minutes later before Hamis completed his hat-trick from a penalty two minutes to time.

Uganda are placed in Group A with hosts Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique, while Tanzania play in Group C beside Ghana, Gambia and Morocco. Group B includes Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central African Republic.