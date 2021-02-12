Africa: Tanzania Parts Ways With Ndayiragije Following CHAN Exit

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has parted ways with Taifa Stars head coach Ettiene Ndayiragije two weeks after early exit from the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon 2020.

Taifa Stars did not impress in the just concluded CHAN after finishing third in Group D behind Guinea and Zambia.

TFF confirmed in its statement released on Thursday (11 February 2021) that the Burundian coach left his position on mutual consent.

"We thank Ndayiragije for his services and commitment during his tenure with Taifa Stars and wish him good luck in his future endeavor. TFF will name his successor after finalizing all the procedure," read the statement.

Ndayiragije was named Tanzania head coach soon after Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 in Egypt, and two months later he led the Taifa Stars to CHAN qualification for the first time in 10 years.

He also led Tanzania to the group stage of FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

However, Tanzania are currently third in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers group J, having managed only four points from as many games.