Africa: Tanzania Parts Ways With Ndayiragije Following CHAN Exit

11 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has parted ways with Taifa Stars head coach Ettiene Ndayiragije two weeks after early exit from the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), Cameroon 2020.

Taifa Stars did not impress in the just concluded CHAN after finishing third in Group D behind Guinea and Zambia.

TFF confirmed in its statement released on Thursday (11 February 2021) that the Burundian coach left his position on mutual consent.

"We thank Ndayiragije for his services and commitment during his tenure with Taifa Stars and wish him good luck in his future endeavor. TFF will name his successor after finalizing all the procedure," read the statement.

Ndayiragije was named Tanzania head coach soon after Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 in Egypt, and two months later he led the Taifa Stars to CHAN qualification for the first time in 10 years.

He also led Tanzania to the group stage of FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

However, Tanzania are currently third in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers group J, having managed only four points from as many games.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.