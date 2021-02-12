Gambia U-20 Secure 2nd Victory in Int'l Training Camp

The Gambia U-20 team on Tuesday clasped their second victory in their international training camp in Rabat, Morocco following their 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in their second friendly match.

The Young Scorpions defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their first international training camp match played on Saturday before edging past Burkina Faso in their second match to maintain their winning form in their international training camp.

Alieu Barry and Momodou Bojang were on target for The Gambia U-20 team in the match to register their second victory in their international training camp in Rabat, Morocco.

The Young Scorpions will use their international training camp to prepare themselves ready for the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship to be hosted in Mauritania.

The Gambia U-20 team will begin their 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship campaign against Morocco on 16 February 2021 before clashing with Tanzania in their second match on 22 February 2021.