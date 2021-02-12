South Africa: The Tide Has Turned - Profitability Looms As Cell C Rings in the Changes

The conventional wisdom is that Cell C, which was valued - generously - by its main shareholder, Blue Label, at nil in 2019 and which defaulted on one of its big loans in 2020, is toast. The conventional wisdom may be wrong.

For various reasons, SA's third- (or is it fourth-?) largest cellphone company, Cell C, has been one of the SA telecoms sector's big disappointments. Launched really in order to try and force down charges, the company has ended up failing to perform that function and instead rang up huge charges for its long-suffering owners.

But there is a theory, strongly advocated by Cell C's new management, that for years the market was effectively moving away from Cell C, but now the tide has turned. The market is now moving towards the company, and along with a root and branch restructuring and a new business plan, survival looms tantalisingly.

It's hard not to notice that the share price of Blue Label, which owns 45% of Cell C, has recently been looking buoyant, suggesting its long-awaited recapitalisation could finally be close.

The cynics will wonder. Cell C has flattered to deceive so many times now that it will be hard...