Uganda: Govt to Build Shs30 Billion Fruit Factory in Northern Uganda

11 February 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Racheal Nabisubi

Government has partnered with Delight Uganda Limited (DUL) to establish a Shs30 billion fruit processing plant in Nwoya district, Northern Uganda.

According to the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the funds will facilitate the private sector to increase productivity and competitiveness within the agricultural sector.

"This will increase incomes through increasing production and productivity for both households and the economy and promote value addition of agricultural products," Mr Ssempijja said on Tuesday in Kampala.

Speaking at the signing of the partnership, he noted that Shs16 billion has already been secured in this year's budget. Of this, National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS) has provided Shs6 billion while government through Uganda Development Cooperation has offered Shs10 billion.

He noted that the balance will be provided in the subsequent budgets.

Nuclear farming model

In addition, the production plant will promote the nuclear farming model- which will in turn boost proper planning and marketing of agricultural produce and promotion of the agricultural value chain.

Ms Julian Adyeri Omalla, the chief executive officer of DUL, said her dream of setting up a factory which started in 1996 requires a lot of cooperation from the private and public sectors.

"Something that started as a family project has expanded and is benefiting the community of Northern Uganda which now boasts of employment for the informal sector," Ms Adyeri said.

Partnerships

She added that the collaboration brings on board experts to train informal small holder farmers on how to add value to their products.

Mr Charles Ocici, the executive director of Enterprise Uganda, emphasized the need to empower farmers with business knowledge and skills if the government is to reduce poverty through modernising agriculture.

