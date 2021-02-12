Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (2), and Nakfa (1), in the Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1828 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2429.

Ministry of Health

Asmara