Gambia: Wallidan, Banjul Utd Misery Continue in 1st Division League

11 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Wallidan and Banjul United miseries continued in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season after claiming just 2 points in their opening four league matches.

The Blue boys drew 1-1 with Brikama United in their opening league fixture before drawing goalless with BK Milan in their second league encounter.

Wallidan slipped to Waa Banjul and Marimoo 1-0 in their third and fourth league ties to remain second-place from bottom in the country's top flight league with 2 points in four league matches.

Banjul United drew their two opening league fixtures before losing their last two league outings to remain bottom-place in the country's premier league with 2 points in four league encounters.

Fortune FC, The Gambia Armed Forces and Brikama United are currently unbeaten in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.