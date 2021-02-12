Gambia: Wallidan, Banjul Utd Misery Continue in 1st Division League

Wallidan and Banjul United miseries continued in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season after claiming just 2 points in their opening four league matches.

The Blue boys drew 1-1 with Brikama United in their opening league fixture before drawing goalless with BK Milan in their second league encounter.

Wallidan slipped to Waa Banjul and Marimoo 1-0 in their third and fourth league ties to remain second-place from bottom in the country's top flight league with 2 points in four league matches.

Banjul United drew their two opening league fixtures before losing their last two league outings to remain bottom-place in the country's premier league with 2 points in four league encounters.

Fortune FC, The Gambia Armed Forces and Brikama United are currently unbeaten in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season.