Gambia: Board, Management Visit GRA Outlets in KM

The Board of Directors and Management of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday 10 February 2021, embarked on field visit to GRA offices within the Greater Banjul Area (GBA)

The purpose of the tour was to have first-hand information regarding the working conditions of their staff. The visit was also to thank the GRA staff for their hard work, commitment and professionalism that led to GRA achieving its set goals in 2020. It was also part of their mission to interact with the GRA staff, talk to them and know their constraints and find how best to address those constraints with immediate effect. The visit was also geared towards motivating and encouraging the staff to be more committed to their work.

The GRA Commissioner General GRA Yankuba Darboe, while addressing staff at various offices, expressed appreciation in conducting the tour with the board and top management staff.

He noted that this would serve as a source of motivation and encouragement for the staff to be more hardworking.

CG Darboe harped on the significant achievement GRA registered in 2020 despite the deadly coronavirus, saying GRA was able to exceed its revenue target. According to him, collecting such an amount is not a child's play, saying they were able to do all that due to team work, dedication and professionalism.

CG Darboe also dilated on the need for team spirit, punctuality, attitude towards office work and professionalism in the collection of tax.

Darboe also disclosed that this year, the government has tasked GRA to collect D12.8 billion, reminding staff that it is going to be more challenging in 2021.

"It needs serious minded people to do this work," while hailing the staff for their cordial relationship.

For her part, the GRA Board chair, Lucy Faye Jagne, commended the GRA staff for the unprecedented performance in 2020 despite the coronavirus. She equally challenged the GRA staff to continue with the team spirit for the best interest of this country.

She reminded the staff that hopes are high on them and GRA as the tax Authority. She therefore said that the purpose of the tour was to visit the GRA staff at their offices and see what their pressing issues are and see how best to address them.

She also commended the management of GRA through the Commissioner General Darboe for the hard work and commitment.

At various meetings, important constraints were raised ranging from office space, furniture and IT connectivity among others.

The management, however, assured them that those constraints would be addressed accordingly.