Gambia: Govts of Serbia, Pakistan Ready to Strengthen Cooperation With Gambia

11 February 2021
BANJUL, 9 February 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday received copies of Letters of Credence of the Ambassadors of Republic of Serbia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan accredited to The Gambia at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry.

Warmly welcoming the Ambassador of Serbia, His Excellency Mr. Djura Likar, the Honourable Foreign Minister Dr. Mamadou Tangara, expressed delight at the fact that that was the first time an Ambassador of Serbia is accredited to The Gambia. He assured Ambassador Likar that The Gambia would continue supporting Serbia at multilateral level noting that cooperation in areas of mutual interest to both countries would be taken to greater heights.

For his part, the Ambassador of Serbia to The Gambia, H.E. Djura Likar, thanked the Government of The Gambia for the support it has given to Serbia especially with the support of its candidature to the position of Executive Council at UNESCO.

Discussions centered on the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), parliamentary and economic cooperation between The Gambia and Serbia.

The next to present copies of Letters of Credence to the Honourable Foreign Minister was the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to The Gambia, His Excellency Dr. Ali Ahmed Arain. He was warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara and their discussions centered on the long historical relations between The Gambia and Pakistan. The Minister used the opportunity to inform the Ambassador that The Gambia highly values and treasures its relations with Pakistan. He assured Ambassador Arain of the Government of The Gambia's full cooperation and support at all times.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of Gambia - Pakistan bilateral relations in various spheres, including cooperation agreement, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and also the building of a Data Management System which would greatly help the Government in data keeping.

