Gambia: Legendary Gambian Musician Mam Tamsir Njie Dies At 64

11 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

A renowned Gambian cultural musician and educationalist, Mam Tamsir Njie passed away Wednesday afternoon. He was 64.

The legendary icon, who had travelled far and wide across the length and breadth of this country and even beyond, died at the Bafrow Hospital in Serrekunda.

His untimely demise has sent shock waves across a wide spectrum in both the country's education and music scenes.

Starting his musical career in the early 60's while going to school, Njie within a short span of time had managed to make his presence felt on the country's music scene with hit songs after the other.

He released thrilling songs filled with positive and uplifting messages, while contributing his quota to national development.

Due to his active stance towards the promotion of the country's music and cultural heritage, Njie was conferred with a prestigious award by former President Yahya Jammeh during the 5th Kanilai International Cultural Festival.

The late Mam Tamsir bagged a master's degree in communication from a prestigious institution in the United Kingdom. He was laid to rest on Wednesday at the Old Jeswang Cemetery.

