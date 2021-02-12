Gambia: Foday Barry Denies String of Allegations

11 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

A former senior intelligence agent, Foday Barry, on Tuesday testified before the TRRC, denying all allegations by previous witnesses of 1995, 2000 and 2006 incidences.

It was alleged that Mr. Barry and Daba Marena arrested, beat and electrocuted one Batch Samba on his genital, but the witness denied that, saying it was false because he didn't know Batch Samba.

The witness also denied Salimina Drammeh's allegation of torturing of the militants of the PPP.

On Omar Jatta's case, the man who was arrested and taken to NIA on suspicion of having a secret meeting, the witness said he couldn't recall Omar Jatta, neither did he torture him in any form.

"On Ballo Kanteh's case in 1995, I didn't arrest, detain, torture or be part of his interrogation at the NIA. He was taken to the director general's office and later brought to the investigation panel, where I was, but I couldn't tell who he met. My interaction with Bollo would be after three days of his arrest."

He denied stripping Ballo naked as claimed, saying he never involved in such things.

Despite his colleagues' acceptance that they participated in torturing Ballo Kanteh, Mr. Barry denied torturing Ballo at the NIA. He also denied claims of torture and electrocution of Omar Joof Dampha, Sulayman Sarr and Alpha Baldeh.

Asked about the Lalo Jaiteh case in 2000, the witness testified that the information they got was they were planning an attack on the presidency.

Allegations suggested that he (Barry) participated in interrogating and torturing suspects Ebrima Barrow and Omar Darboe. However, the witness denied saying "I can tell you that I have not participated in the interrogation and tortures of Ebrima Barrow and Omar Darboe. Their testimonies about me are not true."

Counsel Faal put to the witness that the torture machine was apparently under his charge. At this juncture, the witness got upset and totally denied the allegation, saying he had neither seen nor used it.

Testifying on the 2006 Ndure Cham abortive coup, the witness admitted that suspects were tortured.

"This incident was part of the reason why I was taken to Mile 2 because I tried to stop the tortures. I complained to Ousman Sonko, the former IGP but that doesn't stop the tortures." He continued that he was charged with treason and detained at Mile 2 for 18 months.

He confirmed to the commission that witnesses in Lang Tombong Tamba's case were given huge cash to fabricate information and incriminate Tamba. He added that Pa Harry Jammeh brought the money in a briefcase.

