Gambia: IEC Warns Group Against Illegally Conducting Voter Sensitisation

11 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has issued a stern warning to a group of individuals referring to itself as "Operation No Illegal Voting".

IEC claimed that such a group is "illegally conducting voter sensitisation in the Upper River and West Coast Regions.

In a release sent to this medium, IEC said: "It has come to the notice of the IEC that a group of individuals referring to itself as "Operation No Illegal Voting" is illegally conducting voter sensitisation" in the Upper River Region and West Coast Region."

"This group is impersonating as operating under the authority of the IEC. They wear T-Shirts bearing the IEC logo and are purportedly engaging with chiefs and alkalolu warning them on electoral matters."

"This group is urged to desist from such actions immediately failure of which legal action would be taken against them. Impersonating is illegal and the commission would not tolerate such."

"While the commission recognizes the role of civil society organisations, their activities must be within the confines of the laws of The Gambia."

"The IEC is mandated to conduct voter education pursuant to section 134 (A) of the Elections Amendment Act 2015. However, it sometimes collaborates with stakeholders in the fulfilment of this mandate."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.