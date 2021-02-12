Gambia: Tourism Minister Launches Tourism Policy and Strategy Development

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs supported by the UNDP Economic Management Project on Monday launched the revision and reformulation of a tourism policy and strategy development.

The launch, which attracted stakeholders from different sectors, was held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Senegambia. The forum was designed to ensure that all tourism sector stakeholders were briefed on the policy and strategy.

Hamat. N.K Bah, Minister of Tourism and Culture, who delivered the opening statement, reminded that his ministry organised a landmark first National Tourism and Culture Conference, and one of its key goals was to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the development of a new Tourism and Culture Policy and Strategy,

"Unfortunately, funds were not immediately forthcoming to make this dream a reality," he said, adding that the confab did identify many measures at the policy, strategy and operational levels.

"I believe those recommendations are still valid and will definitely be considered in the policy revision and strategy development process."

Tourism Minister said the revision of the policy and strategy comes at a critical time, with the sector reeling from the adverse socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen economies devastated globally, including The Gambia.

This strategy rethink, he said, is being done globally by all concerned and it must be clear to all that competition will be fierce and tough as countries, investors, operators and other interested parties all seek to chart out new courses of action to revitalise models sharper, opportune and more response.

Cordu L. Jabang-Senghore, permanent secretary, ministry of Tourism and Culture said the formulation of new national tourism policy and strategy for the Gambia is another achievement for the industry.

"It is a testimony of your interest and commitment to the tourism sector, a growing reflection also of not just how important our work is but also, of how seriously dedicated you all are to the growth and progress of the sector.