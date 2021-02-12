Nigeria: Eight More People Die From Covid-19 in Nigeria

12 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria also reported 938 new infections, on Thursday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 cases in the country to 143,516.

Eight people died from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria, on Thursday, raising the fatalities from the disease to 1,710, according to health authorities.

The country also reported 938 new infections, on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the country to 143,516.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night.

Nigeria has experienced more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the second wave of the pandemic which was officially declared last December.

Nigeria's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,700 after almost 30 people died between Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 69 people died from COVID-19 complications last week while 76 people died in the previous week.

Nigeria is still struggling to land the first batch of vaccines to protect its citizens from the virus.

Specifics

The 938 new cases were reported from 20 states - Lagos (236), FCT (123), Plateau (92), Benue (63), Katsina (53), Oyo (50), Osun (45), Kaduna (43), Edo (33), Ogun (31), Ebonyi (31), Akwa Ibom (30), Kano (26), Gombe (18), Bauchi (16), Delta (12), Imo (11), Cross River (10), Rivers (10), Niger (5).

Lagos had the highest toll in Thursday's tally with 236 new cases followed by the FCT with 123 and Plateau with 92.

Of the over 143,000 new cases, a total of 118,012 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

