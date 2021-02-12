Somalia Rejects Kenya Request to Delay Maritime Case

11 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia on Thursday rejected the Kenyan government's request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to postpone the maritime case between the two neighboring East African countries.

Somalia's Information Minister Osman Dubbe told a news conference in the capital Mogadishu that his country has rejected Kenya's request that it made for the fourth time.

"We have rejected Kenya's fourth request to the ICJ to postpone the two countries' maritime case. Justice delayed is justice denied. We should be set to head to The Hague court on March 15 come what may," Dubbe said.

"The Somali government has told the International Court of Justice that we are ready for the March 15 hearing and that we will not accept any further postponement," he added.

The dispute between Kenya and Somalia is rooted in their Indian Ocean border, and Somalia brought its case to the International Court of Justice at The Hague in 2014.

Somalia has a 3,333-kilometer (2,071-mile) coastline, which is the longest in Africa.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.