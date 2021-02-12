Somalia: Insecurity Threatens Somalia Humanitarian Work - UN

11 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Growing insecurity in Somalia poses grave threats to humanitarian operations in the country, a UN body said on Thursday.

There were 255 incidents against humanitarian agencies recorded in 2020, a rise of 59%, in which 15 aid workers were killed, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Somalia said on Twitter.

"Insecurity remains a major challenge to humanitarian operations in Somalia," the global body said.

However, it stressed that all of its partners "delivered assistance to all regions" despite the prevalent risks.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, at least 12 humanitarian workers in Somalia were injured, 24 abducted, and 14 detained or temporarily arrested over the course of 2020.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.