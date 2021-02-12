Somalia: Insecurity Threatens Somalia Humanitarian Work - UN

Growing insecurity in Somalia poses grave threats to humanitarian operations in the country, a UN body said on Thursday.

There were 255 incidents against humanitarian agencies recorded in 2020, a rise of 59%, in which 15 aid workers were killed, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Somalia said on Twitter.

"Insecurity remains a major challenge to humanitarian operations in Somalia," the global body said.

However, it stressed that all of its partners "delivered assistance to all regions" despite the prevalent risks.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, at least 12 humanitarian workers in Somalia were injured, 24 abducted, and 14 detained or temporarily arrested over the course of 2020.