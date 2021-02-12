Africa: El Shenaway Spot-Kick Saves Seize Ahly Club World Cup Bronze

11 February 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Al Ahly beat Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties to finish third

Ninety minutes had failed to produce a goal

Mohamed El Shenaway was the hero of the shootout

Mohamed El Shenaway saved two penalties in the shootout as Al Ahly edged Palmeiras 3-2 to finish third at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ after 90 minutes had ended with the score 0-0.

Al Ahly started the brighter and had a great opportunity midway through the first half. A mistake by Felipe Melo enabled Amr Elsoulia to go through on goal, but he pulled his shot wide.

Mohamed Afsha spurned another good chance for the Egyptians, and Rony twice threatened for Palmeiras, but the opening 45 finished goalless.

The Brazilians came out for the second half in search of a breakthrough, and Rony and Patrick de Paula quickly missed attempts.

In the 66th minute, Elsoulia's fine volley forced Weverton into a smart save. Junior Ajayi fired home the rebound, but the Nigerian was adjudged to have been offside.

Patrick did well to hold off his marker and power into the Ahly area, but he pulled his fierce, low drive wide of the post in the 80th minute and the contest went to a shootout.

Only one of the first five penalties was scored and, ultimately, Luiz Adriano's miss, El Shenaway's denials of Rony and Felipe Melo, cost Palmeiras.

FIFA.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.