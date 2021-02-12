Tunisia: Groundwater Exploitation Rate Hits 126 Percent (Court of Auditors)

Tunis/Tunisia — The exploitation of groundwater, including those of illegal wells, whose number exceeds 24 thousand, has increased by 126%, due to the lack of a forward-looking strategy to cope with the rising demand for irrigation water, revealed the Court of Auditors.

In its 32nd annual report presented at a press conference Thursday, the Court of Auditors stressed that inspection points for the exploitation of the water table did not exceed 146 points responsible for monitoring more than 12 thousand wells.

It added that the blocking of the inspection devices (74%) prevented the measurement of the level of 18 water tables, whose exploitation exceeded 170%.

The Court of Auditors concluded that 192 wells, created during the period from October 2013 to 2019, with a budget of 45 million dinars, have not entered into operation mainly because of the non-planning of equipment in 63% of these wells and the increase in salinity rate or low flow of these wells.

According to the same report, Tunisia has not developed an action plan to anticipate the demand for irrigation water, in addition to the lack of a clear planning for the implementation of the various components of the projects.

This has led to an imbalance between the quantities of water consumed and the capacity of surface water supply facilities that are unable to accommodate additional quantities.

Indeed, during the period from October 2013 to 2019, the quantities consumed have recorded an increase of 1% per year, equivalent to 2.4 million cubic meters, it noted.

The Court of Auditors has called for the need to further exploit underground resources by intensifying control points, planning follow-up actions, reducing the depletion of underground resources and respecting the programming of irrigated areas.