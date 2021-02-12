Liberia: Defense Minister Hon.M/G Daniel D. Ziankahn, (Ret) Speech On Liberia's 64th Armed Forces Day Celebration

12 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release By Lennart Dodoo

His Excellency, Ambassador George Manneh Weah, President and Commander-In-Chief, of the Armed Forces of Liberia

Madame Vice President

Mr. Speaker

Mr. President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate

His Honor the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,

The Chairmen on Defense from the Liberian Senate and house of Representatives

Distinguished Guests,

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia,

Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, Enlisted and Sailors of the Armed Forces of Liberia

Family members of our Gallant Men and Women of the Armed Forces Liberia

Members of the fourth Estate

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

Your Excellency

It is my esteem honor to welcome you and other distinguished personalities as we celebrate this year's Armed Forces Day, an occasion to honor the dedicated and committed Men and Women of our Armed Forces, and to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives to protect our Nation. On like other Armed Forces Day Celebrations when men and women of our Military and Paramilitary Organizations participated in drill ceremonies, this year's virtual program symbolizes the challenge we are facing as a nation due to the global pandemic, Covid-19, which requires a coordinated and robust response effort to ensure its containment.

