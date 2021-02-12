Liberia: Massaquoi Denies Charges in War Crimes Trial

Tampere — Gibril Massaquoi took the stand for the first time Thursday in his war crimes trial at the Pirkanmaa District Court.

Massaquoi, who is charged with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, in Liberia between 1999 and 2003, repeated what his defense lawyers have previously told the court: that he wasn't in Liberia when many of the crimes allegedly took place.

"My last time in Liberia was towards the end of June, 2001. I went there only to pick up my things and my pick-up truck. My driver drove me back from Monrovia to Makeni, Sierra Leone," Massaquoi said.

A former spokesman and commander in the rebel group Revolutionary United Front (RUF), Massaquoi, 51, was given asylum in Finland in 2008 in return for his testimony against key players in the Special Court for Sierra Leone. He is being tried in Tampere, a city he has called home for over a decade. The trial is taking place under the principle of "universal jurisdiction" which allows countries to try accused perpetrators for crimes committed anywhere. The understanding is that crimes against all of humanity know no borders.

Dressed in a burgundy checked suit, Massaquoi was calm and composed throughout his testimony. Answering questions from Kaarle Gummerus, his lawyer, Massaquoi said he was working as a schoolteacher in Pujehun when he was recruited by the RUF in 1991. He rose through the ranks to become the group's spokesman and a member of delegations sent to peace negotiations between RUF and other actors in the region's conflicts.