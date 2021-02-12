Liberia Talksports Hosts a Month Crowd-Soccer Tourney

Monrovia — A month-ong crowd soccer tournament organized by a local sport organization, Liberia Talksports kick-off on Saturday, February, 13 at Sandy Sports Pitch, ELBC Lover Street Community in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Liberia Talksports is an online sports platform that supports and promotes talents precisely sporting activities both in Liberia and in the Diaspora.

It also focuses on informing sports enthusiasts relating to Liberia, so as to see Liberia's sporting activities going to another level compare to the counterpart in the sub-region using technology.

According to Liberia Talksports Chief Coordinator, Jonathan O. Grigsby, Jnr., the month - long tournament will be held under the theme: "Using Sports to Eliminate Drugs Abuse".

Mr. Grigsby, Jnr.:"The tournament will bring together young people from diverse orientations from around various communities in Paynesville to stimulate growth and development of the Liberian society and doing away with vices that will endanger their future".

He said the organization selected this theme because of the high increase of narcotic substance consumers across the country by Liberians and foreign residents, mainly amongst the young people which is a serious problem for national government and partners.

Mr. Grigsby, Jnr told Sports Journalists that the opening of the tournament on February will be grace by influential personalities in Paynesville with the President Victory Sports Academy - Liberia Melton Yoko will briefly speak to the participating teams and well-wishers before taking the kickoff for the tournament.

He indicated that tournament will feature sixteen teams that are being grouped four (4) zones.

Mr. Grigsby, Jnr. Named some of the participating teams as Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Sevilla, Juventus and Ajax, Barcelona.

He said in Group A, Atletico Madrid will knock booths with Liverpool on Saturday, February 13, in Group B, Napoli will sought out things with Sevilla on Saturday, February 20.

The Chief Coordinator of Liberia Talksports said the games will be played over the weekend.