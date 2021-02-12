Liberia: Administration of Nimba County Community College Lauds Cummings' Contribution to Engineering College Construction

12 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Sanniquellie/Ganta, Nimba County -- The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings, has been applauded by the administration of Nimba County Community College for his commitment to the development of education and other skilled manpower in Nimba County and Liberia at large.

It can be recalled Cummings in 2019 donated LD$ 5.2 million Liberian dollars (US$25,000) towards the construction of an Engineering Department of the college.

Speaking Wednesday, February 10 when Cummings toured the ongoing construction site, Peter Ben, Sr, vice president for academic affairs of the college, described Cummings as a man of character who wants to see Liberia moves forward.

"Your intervention to the construction of our project speaks volume about your passion for the development of education and production of skilled manpower to help the growth and development of Nimba and Liberia at large", Ben said.

The ANC political leader said constructing an Engineering Department and Geosciences for the college would advance the knowledge and skills of students and build their capacity that would help boost the country's economy in the future.

"Unless we develop more engineers and mathematicians, and also people with technical skills, Liberia will continue to retrogress," Cummings said. "We have to develop more people with technical skills."

Cummings added that the construction of the Engineering Department was dear to him because he wanted to make sure the younger generation passed through a better system of education.

