Liberia: Deputy Speaker Supports War Criminal Trials in Liberia but Wants Infrastructure, Legal Processes to Be Setup

Monrovia — Deputy House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Kofffa (District #2 Grand Kru County) has expressed his support for the establishment of a War crimes court in Liberia including the prosecution of war criminals, with a call for the requisite infrastructure and the legal procedures to be followed in order to legitimize and solicit funding for the process in the country.

"I'm in support of a war crime tribunal here but we must do first thing first. We must put in place the requisite infrastructure and legal instruments and solicit the needed funds in order to smoothly facilitate the prosecution of war crimes cases here in Liberia," he said.

Cllr. Koffa believes that the country and its people will not be opposed to the prosecution of people who allegedly committed crimes against Liberians and violated International human rights protocols.

The Grand Kru County lawmaker, however, insists that there are key issues of legal and infrastructure concerns that the country needs to address in setting the stage for the trial of crimes against humanity committed in Liberia during the war.

The Liberian legal expert and politician's remark was prompted by the transfer of the trial to Monrovia on February 15, 2021, a 51-year-old Sierra Leonean, Gibril Massaquoi, on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder and aggravated rape allegedly committed during the second phase of the Liberian Civil War between 1999 and 2003.

The Pirkanmaa District Court in Finland at the beginning of the trial on Thursday, February 4, 2021, following years of delays for witnesses and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic began hearing into the case with claims and counter-claims ensuing between State Prosecutors and Defense lawyers over doubted charges brought against defendant Massaquoi.

The investigation into Massaquoi began when evidence of his alleged war crimes were presented to Finnish law enforcement by Switzerland-based Civitas Maxima and it's Liberian based sister organization, the Global Justice and Research Project (GJRP) headed by Hassan Bility.

Recently Fonati, the Grand Kru County lawmaker who is quoted in a local daily expressing his support for a war crimes court in Liberia, told journalists that he supports the full implementation of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report, as supported by the United States Congress 1055.

Fonati equally believes that transitional justice is not necessarily hunting perceived persons of human rights violations but a matter of ensuring an established legal and infrastructure process supported by Liberians to see that those bearing the greatest responsibility for war crimes are brought to account.

The Deputy Speaker argued that while the Liberian government needs to work with the international community to establish the legal framework, it cannot neglect its own responsibility. He refers to it as 'national soul' to support and give full "faith and effect to others."

Fonati stated that the remedy to resolving Liberia's long running issues of transitional justice is in giving full support to the Implementation of the TRC road-map highlighted by the United States Congress joint resolution 1055.

The Justice Ministry in Monrovia is tight-lipped on its knowledge of the transfer of Massaquoui to Monrovia for trial. While some advocacy groups and war victims, as well as Liberian National Bar Association, have been exerting pressure on the George Weah Administration to ensure the implementation of the TRC recommendations, the government continues to renege on responding to the demand of Liberians. But prior to his ascendency, President George Weah assured the nation that he would bring justice for victims of the war.