Liberia: Representative Tarponweh Alarms Over Unsafe Cremation in Margibi County

12 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Togba

Robertsfield Highway — Margibi County Electoral District #1 Representative, Tibelrosa Summoh Tarponweh has alarmed over an unsafe cremation of the remains of a Chinese national in Needowein Community along the Robert International Airport Highway.

Representative Tarponweh, through a release issued said the cremation was performed by the Green Pasture Funeral Home and has created fear in those residing within the vicinity where it was done, leading some of them to evacuate their homes.

"This life-threatening act performed by the Green Pastry Funeral Home has provoked outraged from residents, thereby resulting to some evacuating their homes for fear of being affected by air pollution. This is environmentally horrific ", the release quoted the Rep. Tarponweh as saying.

The owner of the Funeral Home, Dr. Henry Marcus Speare, speaking on a local radio station in Margibi County following the cremation, claimed responsibility but said the exercise was done in line with best international practice.

According to him, he was authorized by the Ministry of Health through the issuance of a permit by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia. The Ministry of Health has refuted his claims.

