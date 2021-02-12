Liberia: President Weah Calls On Armed Forces of Liberia Personnel to Remain Dutiful and Law-Abiding

12 February 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has called on the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to remain dutiful and law-abiding as they project themselves as citizen-soldiers.

President Weah further praised personnel of the AFL for their services rendered both nationally and internationally that has made Liberia claimed her place in international peacekeeping missions.

His Excellency, President Weah said the AFL is an important participant in the implementation of his Government's development agenda, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), adding that the AFL has a frontline role in different development initiatives across the Country, ranging from construction works on the 14 Military Hospital, collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works on road repairs and rehabilitations and renovation of houses in various barracks around the Country.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia made these remarks at an indoor program marking the observance of the 64th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia held at the Barclay Training Center, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The President also assured the men and women in arms of his unflinching support to their professional development and welfare, adding that he will ensure that massive renovation works are carried at the various barracks to address the issue of inadequate accommodations facing the military personnel and their dependents.

