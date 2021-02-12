Zimbabwe: 10 Midlands Homes Get Goodies

12 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday donated foodstuffs to 10 charity homes in the Midlands Province.

The donations were handed over by Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Larry Mavima on behalf of the First Lady and her philanthropic organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation.

Homes in Gweru, Kwekwe, Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Silobela received the groceries which included mealie-meal, rice, cooking oil and soap.

Speaking during the handover of the donation yesterday, Minister Mavima said the donation had come at the right time when a lot of children's homes were facing challenges in providing food because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Allow me to acknowledge the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa through her philanthropic organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation, for this generous donation to these vulnerable groups.

"Your support is valuable to us and it shows that you are indeed the mother of our nation," he said.

Minister Mavima said through her philanthropic work, Amai Mnangagwa was changing lives across the country.

"Your efforts Amai are commended as you are going around the country changing lives of the ordinary people. You are a special type of a person that changes lives and makes the world a better place. We thank you Amai for this great donation to the Midlands Province," he said.

"In these tough times, you have decided to think about the less-privileged as most of these homes you are donating to are struggling to cope because of Covid-19."

A representative of the beneficiaries, Sister Stella Khumalo from Queen of Peace Rehabilitation Home in Gweru said the Covid-19 period had been difficult for a lot of homes adding that the donation by Amai Mnangagwa came at the right time.

"We are very happy and thankful for the gesture from Amai which is coming at a time when we really needed assistance in the form of food. This donation has food and soap and we appreciate the gesture by Amai Mnangagwa," said Sister Khumalo.

