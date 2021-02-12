Zimbabwe: Mliswa Arrested for Breaching Lockdown

Police yesterday arrested Norton House of Assembly member Temba Mliswa for disregarding Covid-19 regulations.

Mliswa was arrested while addressing the media at his Borrowdale house.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest saying: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa at his Borrowdale home today (yesterday) for contravening section 5 (3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021."

Asst Comm Nyathi reminded the nation that Level 4 lockdown was still in place and warned the public against disregarding the measures.

In an update on arrests of people defying Covid-19 regulations, police said on Monday, 3 282 people were arrested for various violations.

"Of those, 935 were arrested for failing to wear masks. On Tuesday, 3 671 people were arrested for Covid-19 related violations and of those, 1 077 were booked failing to wear masks.

"Police will continue to enforce these lockdown measures and all those caught on the wrong side will only have themselves to blame. The safety, security and health of all Zimbabweans is everyone's responsibility," Asst Comm Nyathi said.