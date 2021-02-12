Zimbabwe: Help in Cleaning Up Urban Settlements - Zanu-PF

ZANU PF has urged all its structures to cooperate with the Government team set-up to bring normalcy to urban settlements that had become feeding troughs for land barons and some councillors.

This comes as President Mnangagwa has directed relevant authorities, that include ministries, Government departments and agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing sanity to the country's local authorities.

It also comes at a time when some districts like Seke have publicly distanced themselves from alleged land barons like Wellington Peyama.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo urged all structures of the party to cooperate.

"All structures of the party must cooperate with the team to achieve the desired results. Indeed, all patriotic Zimbabweans must act likewise. Together, we shall prevail over this challenge," he said.

The statement comes after the arrest of high profile figures such as former Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye who is out on bail on a litany of charges that included illegally parcelling residential stands.

In Chitungwiza, one of the towns worst affected by the scourge of land barons, Seke District which borders the dormitory town, has already disowned Wellington Peyama who is under investigation for allegedly parcelling stands on undesignated land.

Following a meeting of the Seke district on Monday, Zanu PF MP for the constituency Munyaradzi Kasamba said the party distances itself from Peyama who has been name-dropping to escape the corruption busters jaws.

In his statement Cde Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party fully supports Government efforts and firm action as pronounced by President Mnangagwa on the issue of land barons and illegal settlements in urban councils, notably Harare, Chitungwiza, Gweru, Mutare, and other towns.

"The sprouting of illegal settlements in wetlands areas, river banks and other prohibited areas is both criminal and inhuman. Wetlands and river banks must be protected at all costs. Indeed, the destruction of wetlands worsens the impact of floods as is currently being experienced in many parts of the country."