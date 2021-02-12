Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Requires Us$45m for Road Rehab

12 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Kwekwe City Council is seeking to raise US$45 million to rehabilitate its road network, which was extensively damaged by heavy rains that have been falling in most parts of the country.

The city has a road network that spans 315km. Acting town clerk, Dr Lucia Mkhandla said the immediate concern was the repairing of major roads in the city spanning 70 kilometres, which requires US$10 million.

"For now we have been carrying out some interventions including resealing, reconstruction, re-gravelling, pothole patching and installation as well as the maintenance of storm water drains," she said.

Dr Mkhandla said the local authority introduced a 2 percent roads levy last year, which has been helping to raise the money required to rehabilitate the roads.

"The 2 percent contribution from rates has had a big impact to date because it is the one which was used in 2020 to patch all pothole's in the CBD we have been using this fund for our roads rehabilitation," she said.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

