Africa: South Africa Congratulates Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza's On His Appointment to the African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights

press release

The Government of the Republic of South Africa congratulates Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza on being appointed as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The 34th African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which set over the weekend of 06 - 07 February 2021, appointed Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza of the Republic of South Africa and Hon Justice Sacko Modibo from the Republic of Mali, as new judges of the African Court and Peoples' Rights.

Congratulating Advocate Ntsebeza, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said the appointment of Advocate Ntsebeza is an outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa.

"South Africa wishes Adv Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our Continent." Minister Pandor said.

Adv Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza SC is a well-renowned judge who has served as a Commissioner on the United Nations International Commission of Inquiry Darfur. In South Africa, he was a Commissioner and Head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Investigative Unit. He has also, on several occasions, served as a Judge of the High Court and the Labour Court of South Africa.