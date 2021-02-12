Malawi: Chimunthu Calls for Review of Malawi Govt Policy On Borehole Construction

Former Speaker of parliament, Henry Chimunthu Banda has called for a review of government policy which entrusts community members with the responsibility of maintaining broken boreholes in their area ,saying the arrangement is denying people access to clean portable water.

Chimunthu Banda observed that most local communities in the country have not been able to fulfil such responsibilities due to limited finances hence there is need for government intervention.

He added that even the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) through which government channel resources to cater for such projects is also not adequate as the same funds are also required for other crucial areas within the constituency .

Chimunthu continued by saying that despite government arrangement helping to ensure ownership of such project initiatives by the locals, he said this has led to a number of broken boreholes being neglected country wide.

He was speaking during an interview on the side-lines of Pacific Group of Companies through its borehole rehabilitation project earmarking over 100 boreholes in his area for renovation.

"There has been really a gap in the initial government arrangement. Communities who are entrusted with the responsibilities of maintaining broken boreholes have not been able to raise the required funds .This has made the number of broken boreholes to accumulate across the country.

"Even the CDF which we are provided for as MPs is also not enough as it also carters for other crucial areas such as health and education," he said.

He commended Pacific group of companies for coming up with its borehole rehabilitation project.

Team leader for Pacific Borehole rehabilitation project James Msusa said the works in Nkhotakota North Constituency started last month adding that so far over 30 boreholes have been constructed and that the works are expected to be finished in two weeks' time.

Pacific borehole rehabilitation project started in 2015 and so far over 3300 boreholes have been renovated in all the 193 constituencies across the country to the tune of K500 million

The initiatives according to management of Pacific Group of Companies has saved more than a trillion hours women especially in rural area spent in search of water.