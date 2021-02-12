South Africa: National School of Government Resumes Executive Education Programme for Senior Public Officials

10 February 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The National School of Government and the University College London resumes the executive education programme for South Africa's government officials

The National School of Government (NSG) has partnered with the University College London (UCL) to deliver an executive education programme for senior public sector officials.

The Executive Education Programme forms part of the Framework for Continuing Leadership Engagements for Executive Managers approved by Cabinet in August 2020. The programme is led by the UCL's Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose (IIPP) and convened by acclaimed economist, Professor Mariana Mazzucato.

In December 2020, the Minister for Public Service and Administration approved the appointment of Professor Mazzucato, IIPP Director, as Senior Fellow of the National School of Government where among other things she will bring her teaching and research expertise to enrich the quality of training programmes of the NSG (see her profile below).

"This partnership for training and development unfolds in the context of people-to-people exchanges with leading institutions in the global South and the global North. The blended virtual programme will advance participants' understanding of the role of the state in driving inclusive and sustainable growth; critically apprising global models of development and governance and taking pragmatic action to addressing core challenges of governance and government reforms," said Busani Ngcaweni, Principal of the NSG.

The programme is open to both Executive Managers and Members of the Executive across the public sector and organs of state who wish to receive training on the key theories and practical aspects of building an entrepreneurial state led by ethical, capable and innovative public sector leaders who are enjoined by the Constitution to lead economic growth programmes that are inclusive and impactful.

To increase access into this ground-breaking bespoke programme, the NSG has successfully negotiated limited sponsorship from the British High Commission, Old Mutual and Anglo American. Financial assistance will go towards covering part of the fees that participants are paying directly or partly sponsored by their employers.

The Government of South Africa has prioritised "Building a Capable, Ethical and Developmental State" as a foundational intervention for accelerating inclusive growth. The National School of Government is at the forefront of supporting this national priority, working with domestic and international partners like the University College London.

Professor Mazzucato will deliver the first lecture when the first cohort of 30 students resume weekly class today.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.