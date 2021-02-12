Africa: AU Conflict Warning System Needs Urgent Upgrade - Report

11 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

The Tigray conflict could have been prevented if the continent acted on early signs, according to a report by the African Union released to mark the end of the four-year term of commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and his eight departmental commissioners.

The report titled Taking Stock, Charting the Future is an accountability statement by the team elected into office in February 2017. The team said it helped reach peace deals in Sudan, South Sudan and supported rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea, which led to resumption of ties in 2019.

But, the officials said the continental body urgently needs to upgrade its early warning system, which it argues will help stop the fighting before it begins.

"The recent conflict in Ethiopia brings to the fore the need for member states and the AU to invest in early warning and early response systems as well as conflict prevention efforts to avert humanitarian disasters," said the report launched ahead of the AU elections.

The report said the Tigray conflict reaffirms "the need to invest in structural conflict prevention, political dialogue, mediation and post conflict reconstruction and development."

The report is a bold statement for the AU to suggest dialogue and mediation should have been used in Tigray, something the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejected, terming it instead as a law enforcement operation.

Since November 3, Ethiopia has pursued the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a one-time ruling party in Ethiopia, which Addis Ababa now accuses of being a "criminal clique." In November, PM Abiy ordered a military response to the TPLF after they reportedly attacked a northern command of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces.

Last week on Thursday, the Ethiopian Attorney-General said the TPLF had committed "high treason, crime against constitutional order and terrorism." In an update on the Tigray operation, the Ethiopian AG said security agencies had arrested 349 suspects, 253 of whom were either retired or serving ENDF soldiers, as well as another 96 TPLF leaders.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.