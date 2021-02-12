Africa: Experienced South Africa Coach Booysen Takes Over South Sudan

11 February 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Former Banyana Banyana Performance Analyst Shilene Booysen (far right) has been appointed as the new head coach for the South Sudan Senior Women's football team.

Booysen penned down a two-year contract that will see her lead the 'Bright Starlet', as they are affectionately known, until 2023.

She played a massive role in South Africa winning four COSAFA Women's Championship titles in a row and was a key part of the technical team under head coach Desiree Ellis.

Booysen is no stranger to the big stage as she has previously worked in the National Women's Soccer League in America where she served as the assistant coach at Houston Dash.

She has also worked as Bafana Bafana analyst, and has been with Banyana Banyana as a performance analyst from 2014 until her latest appointment.

A jubilant Booysen is ecstatic about her new role.

"I am excited, really excited. This is an opportunity for me to be part of something really special. South Sudan FA has come up with a strategy that I wanted to be a part of and that is why I applied for the job. Every position I have filled in the past came with pressure and I am happy to take up the challenge. I want to make a difference.

"SSFA has very realistic and achievable goals set up and I want to help them achieve them. Firstly, it will be to get a good FIFA ranking and build a sustainable women's football program while helping them grow the game," added Booysen.

Booysen stated that she is excited to be part of the wider and exciting changes taking place in women's football on the continent.

"CAF has outlined clear vision and strategy for women's football in Africa and it's amazing to see how some newly-formed federations are setting up their programs to follow this," said Booysen.

Banyana Head coach Desiree Ellis has high praises for Shilene Booysen's ability to analyze opponents, underscoring how the two coaches worked well together.

It's a bittersweet moment for Ellis, who expressed her excitement for this huge opportunity for her companion to develop in her own right.

"I have known Shilene for more than 20 years as we played together for the same team and we have worked together at Banyana Banyana for a very long time," said Ellis.

"I am sad to see her go but it's another opportunity for her to grow and develop. She has been an integral part of Banyana's success," added Ellis.

"We have spoken about such moments for a long time. She has huge international experience having worked with Bafana Bafana and Houston Dash, I want to wish her all the best. I know she will be a huge success," Ellis concluded.

