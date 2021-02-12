Zimbabwe: Mliswa Refutes Plot to Assassinate Mnangagwa's Son

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has rubbished a litany of accusations from an "emotional" former lover, Susan Mutami including a claim he was plotting to assassinate President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Junior.

Australian-based Mutami has been on a spirited campaign exposing Mliswa's private life, including claims plotting to kill Emmerson Jnr, used black magic in his attempt to be Zimbabwe's president, that the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West province chairperson loathed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and that he was gay.

However, Mliswa refuted the claims Thursday at a press conference at his Borrowdale residence in Harare accusing Mutami of being an "emotional," ditched lover who is being abused by certain journalists. He also claimed she was a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative.

"Allegations of plotting murder against political players can only be described as malicious, scornful and unfair. It is project," he said.

"My relationship with all political parties including the First Family are guided by my principle as an independent parliamentary person. I have the freedom to associate with political actors across all floors."

"So when you now think I want to assassinate the son of the president where does it come in? Now you see where that third hand is coming in now. What apparatus do I have? Which party do I belong to be able to do all this and the CIO about all that?"

Dismissing other allegations, Mliswa added: "I understand the rationality of the accusations against my person as a cry for attention from a smitten former partner however the damning sensational homosexual allegations on a heterosexual person in a conservative society can only harm the innocent and destroy the reputation of a decent soul," said Mliswa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am a public figure and, therefore, I accept the flak of my poor judgment in romantic choices but to soil the character of my family and friends on account of a scorn cannot be allowed to prevail with impunity."

Mliswa said he could not comment on Mutami's claims she was pregnant with his twins as he had been made to believe she was on birth control.

"I cannot comment much at present save to say that I took the necessary precautions, was made to believe Mutami was on birth control therefore await the DNA paternity results. I have never abdicated from my responsibilities and will not start now if indeed it turns out I am the father," he added.

However, the press conference ended in a huff after police raided Mliswa's residence and arrested him for breaching Covid-19 restrictions. He is expected to appear in court Friday.