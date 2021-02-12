Nigeria: How American Lady Wanted for Murder Was Nabbed At Lagos Airport

10 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

There was a mild drama at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, when officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) arrested an American citizen reportedly involved in murder.

According to Immigration sources, the American citizen identified as Kari Ann O'Rourke was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and handed over to the Airport Police Command.

She was said to be have been declared wanted over the murder of a Nigerian at a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where she stayed.

Rourke was accused of murdering one Adebayo Michael Ayomide and planning to flee the country when she was nabbed.

The suspect was said to have arrived the country with a 24-month multiple visa issued at Atlanta, USA, on 7th January, 2020.

She was about to travel out of the country aboard a KLM flight on Tuesday.

A source at the airport said she could not proceed on the trip because her COVID-19 test certificate had expired.

She was said to have been apprehended at the Departure Hall of MMIA by immigration officers and FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the Qatar Airline counter before she was taken to the NIS duty room at about 12:30 am on Tuesday.

The source said: "Mrs. Ann was brought into the duty room at about 12:30 am on 9th February 2021 by an immigration officer and a FAAN Security officer with information about a murder case."

Spokesman of the Airport Police command, Mr. Oladimeji Oladosu, directed our correspondent to the Lagos State Police Command for comments.

When contacted, the state Police spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said he would find about the case and revert but had not done so as of the time of filing this report.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

