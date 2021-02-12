Kenya: Nine Killed in Gilgil Road Crash

A road crash on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway claimed nine lives early Friday morning, police said.

The crash in Gilgil involved a matatu and a truck, Gilgil sub-county police boss John Onditi said.

The police boss said the crash occurred at 5am when the truck, which was heading towards Nakuru, collided with an oncoming a Mololine Shuttle.

Mr Onditi said the driver of the truck was trying to overtake another vehicle before crashing.

Eight people died on the spot while another died while receiving treatment in hospital.

Four survivors are receiving treatment at St Mary's and St Joseph's hospitals.

Police suspect the matatu was carrying passengers full capacity.

"There is a possibility that the matatu was carrying 14 passengers," Mr Onditi said adding that police have opened investigation.

The police boss said the driver of the truck suffered slight injuries and was taken to the hospital.