Liberia: Weah Urges AFL to Remain Dutiful

The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Mr. George Manneh Weah, has called on the gallant men and women of the AFL to remain dutiful and law-abiding as they project themselves as citizen- soldiers.

During observance of the 64th Armed Forces Day on Thursday, 11 February at the Barclay Training Center in Monrovia, President Weah further praised personnel of the AFL for their services rendered both nationally and internationally that have made Liberia to claim her place in international peacekeeping missions.

According to the Ministry of Defense, President Weah said the AFL is an important participant in the implementation of his Government's development agenda, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

A Defense Ministry release quotes Mr. Weah as saying the AFL has a frontline role in different development initiatives across the Country, ranging from construction works on the 14 Military Hospital, collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works on road repairs and rehabilitations and renovation of houses in various barracks around the Country.

The President also assured the men and women in arms of his unflinching support to their professional development and welfare, adding that he will ensure that massive renovation works are carried out at the various barracks to address the issue of inadequate accommodations facing the military personnel and their dependents.

Further, Mr. Weah promised to strengthen the logistical capacity of the Engineering Company of the AFL so that in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, it can respond to the necessity of road in the Country.

The president also revealed that the Minister Defense has informed him about a plan to activate the Agricultural Company of the Armed Forces of Liberia, to include AFL veterans, in order to deal with the issue of Food Insecurity in Liberia.

For his part, the Minister of National Defense Daniel D. Ziankahn said, "The Armed Forces of Liberia has a unique opportunity to plan for the future and now is the time to build a military that will cater to the future needs of our country; a military that will continue to represent the admiration of the Liberian people."

The Defense Boss called for budgetary allocations to begin the recruitment and training process of the AFL and the investment in infrastructure improvements at various military barracks to meet the accommodation needs of military personnel and their growing families, and provide the basic needs that reflect sustenance of the men and women in arms.

This year's Armed Forces Day, which was held under the theme: "THE MILITARY IN DEMOCRACY," was observed with limited attendance due to the COVID-19 Protocol.--Press release