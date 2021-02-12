Liberia: Dr. Whapoe Commits Half Million Ld for Students' Assistance

12 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe announces a half million Liberian Dollar financial assistance intended to help pay tuition for kids whose parents are facing social and economic challenges to meet their needs.

Launching his "No Child Left Behind" initiative at VOLT office in Sinkor Thursday, 11 February, Dr. Whapoe said he has been giving such help over the years, but this particular initiative is being undertaken after a business friend in the United States asked him to identify few kids that need to benefit from the scholarship program.

Based on that, he says he brought the families of these kids that are benefitting to see what their situation is, saying he is happy to make such intervention.

"So having been informed about the social and economic status of our citizens in post war Liberia, the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party, through its political leader Dr. Whapoe, is pleased to offer you the No Child Left Behind financial assistance to help you maximize your potential," the certificate awarded to each of the seven beneficiaries reads. Dr. Whapoe says he intends to put half of million U.S. Dollars into the initiative, revealing that he has the money available.

But he makes it a requirement for each of the parents of the seven kids to bring report cards of their kids so that the office can be able to make further assistance available for the next semester. Dr. Whapoe announces that in addition to paying the tuition of the kids, their parents should also reach out to him when they need food and help for medication, saying he strongly believes that there should be no child left behind.

"And equally, I want to encourage all parents whose kids will be benefiting from our No Child Left Behind initiative today, that even if there is hunger in your home, please contact us. We will feed our students until they can complete the semester," he says.

"If the child is sick, you cannot make it, contact us so we can be able to help them ... go to hospital," he adds. He notes that he has decided to extend helping hand to the seven students who have qualified based on the financial situation of the nation and the situation that their parents are going through.

Referencing a biblical guidance for one to be his brother's keeper, Dr. Whapoe says the only thing you can do to be your brother's keeper is to identify with someone when they are in need.He appreciates the parents for demonstrating that they actually needed the help by the way they made efforts to attend to calls and even reaching out to his office.

In separate responses, the parents including Helena Davis, Tata Fanta Kamara, Cecelia Davis and Abraham Zayzay, expressed gratitude to Dr. Whapoe and the VOLT party for the initiative, wishing him God's blessing.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.