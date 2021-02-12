Southern Africa: SA Opposition Leader Slams AU for Lack Leadership in Assisting Zimbabweans

12 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

South Africa's opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane has slammed the African Union (AU) for failing to take a decisive action in assisting Zimbabweans who have been crying for help against state sponsored oppression.

Maimane is the leader of One South Africa Movement and before that he served as president of the Democratic Alliance, the official opposition party in South Africa.

However, he remains bitter over how the AU turned a blind eye to a state-sponsored crackdown against Zimbabweans who were planning to hold the #July31 mass protests on corruption in the country. The protests were foiled security forces.

Maimane made the comments following a virtual two-day AU summit held last weekend, which saw South Africa President relinquishing the chairperson post to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leader Felix Tshisekedi.

Mousa Faki was also re-elected as chairperson of the AU Commission on Saturday.

However, Maimane ridiculed AU leaders of congratulating each other when they were doing "bare minimum".

He also slammed the AU for its failure to show leadership by assisting Zimbabweans during a crackdown in the country in July last year.

"African leaders congratulate themselves for doing the bare minimum. The youth of Zimbabwe cried out. Last year the youth of Nigeria cried out and you turned a blind eye. The people of Uganda were crushed this January," Maimane said.

He described himself as a polite man but highlighted that sometimes he wondered if Africa's leaders are too diplomatic in their discussions of the colossal failure of the continent.

"Dictators are running amok. Poverty is increasing in Sub-Saharan Africa. Terror threats are expanding their reach. How can we like any of this?" Maimane queried.

During the foiled #July31 protests, scores of opposition politicians, journalists and activists were arrested. They included Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, MDC Alliance leaders Job Sikhala and Fadzayi Mahere, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and writer Tsitsi Dangarembga.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rights Group Blames Ethiopia for Unlawful Shelling of Tigray
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.