Botswana: Rain Dumpens Farmers' High Spirits

Xhurube — Recent downpours have turned some arable farmers' dreams of a bumper harvest into utter misery.

One such farmer is Mr Timothy Samoxa of Xhurube fields in the periphery of Gumare, who embraced good rain and ploughed his 24-hectare farm.

Mr Samoxa said he had high hopes and ploughed crops such as maize, sweet reed, beans and pumpkins, among others.

He said his joyful anticipation had now turned into misery since his field was now water-logged and plants were submerged in water.

Mr Samoxa lamented that rain had brought agony since his anticipated bumper harvest was seriously compromised.

"This is disaster and it is very sad because I had hoped to get something better from my farm, compared to the past few years when rain was not sufficient.

"I wish government had a fund meant for such misfortunes," he said.

Another farmer who experienced the same disaster, Mr Kelaotswe Mothibi of Tubu farms, had ploughed four hectares, but now a large portion of his field was also waterlogged.

Mr Mothibi noted that it was not surprising that many fields in the area had been affected because for many years farmers had adopted the technique of ploughing along watercourses, adding that it was only that this year the country received plentiful rain, making waterlogging inevitable.

He said their hope now lied on crops they ploughed in raised land.

Meanwhile, Gumare agricultural extension officer, Mr Goaitsiwe Seloka said many farmers in his area had ploughed this year and so far the office had measured more than 100 fields.

He said although too much water could lead to crops damage such as root rot.

Mr Seloka advised farmers to de-weed their fields to prevent pests such as the African migratory locust.

Source : BOPA