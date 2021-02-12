Angola: Fiba-Africa to Invite 1º De Agosto Women Team

10 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The president of FIBA-Africa, Aníbal Manave, admitted Wednesday the possibility of the senior women team of 1º de Agosto to participate in the African Champions League of Basketball Clubs, although they have not won the internal competition.

Speaking to Angola's sports radio broadcaster (Radio 5), Mr. Manave said it is the intention of the FIBA-Africa to invite two clubs to the tournament, based on the African female ranking, pointing out the Angolan team and Costa do Sol, from Mozambique, as potential beneficiaries.

According to the official, Ferroviário de Maputo (holders of the trophy), Al Ahly from Egypt, QPA from Kenya, Interclube from Angola, as well as a team from Nigeria and another from Mali, whose names he did not specify are confirmed to take part in the tournament.

