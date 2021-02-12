Angola: Carnival Honors Groups in Huila Province

10 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — The 2021 edition of the carnival in the southern Huila Province will pay homage to six local carnival groups of adults and children that have stay put for the last ten years in the province.

The homage is extended to the categories of best queens, kings, commanders, song, allegory and to a survivor of the accident that occurred in 2005, at Nossa Senhora do Monte, caused by the crash of a truck that caused the death of 21 people and injury of 70 among the audience.

Speaking to ANGOP, the head of the department of culture, Bernardino Gabriel, stressed that the Carnival this year will not be like the previous ones, as it will be symbolic due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to the tributes, according to the source, a photographic exhibition will be displayed at the route of the Carnival in the province from 1977 to 2019, date of the last edition.

At the level of the province of Huila, more than 50 carnival groups, between children, adults and animation blocks have participated in this celebration.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

