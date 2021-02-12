Angola: Government Seeks to Revitalize Mbanza Kongo Movie Club

Mbanza Kongo — The works for the upgrading of the sports and cultural complex of the Cine Club Comandante Bula, in Mbanza Kongo city, northern Zaire province, are expected to be resumed this year.

The infrastructure inherited from the colonial era has been inoperative for roughly three years, when the renovation and modernization works began, but were interrupted two months later due to financial difficulties.

According to the director of the provincial office of Infrastructure and Technical Services, André Malufuene, the resumption of the rehabilitation works is among the priorities for this year.

Malufuene recognized the importance of this infrastructure, stressing that it represents a dual role in cultural and sporting aspects and a space for socialization and entertainment for children and young people, mainly.

While waiting for the resumption of works, the Cine Club complex of Mbanza Kongo is the target of vandalism.

The city of Mbanza Kongo has a population estimated at 155,000 inhabitants.

The infrastructure inherited from the colonial era has been inoperative for roughly three years, when the renovation and modernization works began, but were interrupted two months later due to financial difficulties.

According to the director of the provincial office of Infrastructure and Technical Services, André Malufuene, the resumption of the rehabilitation works is among the priorities for this year.

Malufuene recognized the importance of this infrastructure, stressing that it represents a dual role in cultural and sporting aspects and a space for socialization and entertainment for children and young people, mainly.

While waiting for the resumption of works, the Cine Club complex of Mbanza Kongo is the target of vandalism.

The city of Mbanza Kongo has a population estimated at 155,000 inhabitants.