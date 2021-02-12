Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seals Daleko Rice Market Over Violation of Environmental Law

12 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Friday, sealed up the Daleko rice Market, in Mushin Local Governments Area for violating the state environmental laws.

The Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA,

Ibrahim Odumboni, who confirmed the closure, said the operators of the market had been served several abatement notices over improper management of waste in the market.

LAWMA, Enforcement and Monitoring Team, EMT, carried out the operation.

Odumboni, reiterated that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu led-administration would not tolerate any act of environmental degradation and any offender caught would not be spared.

"The market was sealed over Illegal and indiscriminate dumping of waste. And it will not be reopened until they conform with the state environmental laws.

"Over time Lagosians have been urged not to dump waste indiscriminately which often ends in drainages, thereby blocking free flow of wastewater.

"They are also encouraged on the need to patronise Public Sector Participants, PSPs, and desist from patronising Cary pushers," Odumboni stated.

