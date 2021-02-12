Nigeria: Group Seeks Justice Over Killing of Former NBA Chief

12 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police say they have commenced an investigation into the killing.

The University of Calabar Alumni Association, Imo branch, has demanded justice over the killing of Ndionyenma Nwankwo, a former chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Imo State.

The association made the call in a statement jointly issued by its President, Chinyere Sani, Secretary, Nseabasi Peter and the spokesperson, Ebere Uzoma, in Owerri on Thursday.

The association, which regretted the "gruesome murder" of its pioneer president by unidentified assailants on Saturday in Owerri, said only justice could console the relations of the deceased.

It described the incident as "one of many unfortunate assassinations bedevilling the society".

The group called on the Imo State Government, Nigerian police and other security agencies "to rise to the occasion and fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime have no regard for the sanctity of life and should be brought to justice," it stated.

It described the deceased as a legal practitioner who had a lot to give to society, and commiserated with his family and the entire UNICAL alumni.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the body of Mr Nwakwo was discovered in his office on Sunday morning, suspected to have been killed in a machete attack the previous day.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Orlando Ikeokwu, told reporters the police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

(NAN)

