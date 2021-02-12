Nigeria Can Leverage Real Estate to Grow Economy - Dantata

As Nigeria continues its search for the right formula to grow the economy, executive chairman of Dantata Town Developers Limited Alhaji Alhassan Abdulkadir Dantata has said the real estate can provide the answer.

Dandata who spoke on the soon-to-be launched Dantata Market, said that the real estate sector like any other is intricately linked to the micro economic context within which it operates.

He however said more is required from the players in the industry to harness Nigeria's economic potential.

Dantata said his company would continue to play the leading role in the provision of quality and functional real estate facilities for the people.

According to him, the aim of the new investments the company is making is to consistently provide new bold values through need-based and exceptional quality service to the delight of both its corporate and public sector clients.

"For over 20 we have remained committed to these principles, the numerous clients we have served are testimony to the company's distinctive value offering."

Dantata Town Developers Ltd (DTDL) is a leading Real Estate developer base in Abuja with outreach in Kano and Kaduna. The company over the last decade had played a key role in the transformation of the Real Estate economy by provision of affordable houses by doing things differently within the confines of high professionals and ethical standards.

Currently, DTDL is bringing to the real estate market estates like Dantata Gardens; Dantata City; Dantata 1004; amongst others and is also venturing into provision of modern market set up -- Dantata Market.

Alhaji Alhassan said the company strives to provide exceptional and unparallel services to its teaming clients. "We seek to adapt our service to meet the unique needs of our clients. We always focused on the integrity of our services and leverage on extensive use of modern building technologies in service delivery efficiently.

These unique things set us apart from other engineering technology and developers and placed us on the path to sustainable growth.

"We service a diverse range of markets ranging from public/private sector, high net worth individuals, non-governmental organisations and others."

Dantata Gardens is an estate proposed on a 20ha land located within Gwarinpa II District. It comprises of 4 different house types i.e. 5bedrooms luxury Duplex; 4bedroom semi-detached duplex; 4bedroom Terrace Duplex and blocks of Flats (1bdr; 2bdr and 3bdr flats). The Estate will be equipment with modern gadgets, it will have a fiber-optic connection luxury houses will be smart-homes. All basic utilities will be provided as our numerous estates.

Dantata City is a proposed estate on a 50ha land located at Dutse-Alhaji and it has six different house types i.e. 5&4bedrooms luxury duplexes; 4&3bedrooms Terrace Duplexes; 4bedrooms semi-detached duplex and 1,2&3bedrooms flats. The Estate will have all basic amenities and utilities.

Dantata 1004 is another proposed Estate on a 11.7ha land located along Airport not far from Galadimawa bridge. It will comprise of high-risen flats equipped with lifter and smart-home technology for all range of individuals. Utilities and amenities will be provided for best suiting comfort.

Dantata Market will be one of its kind in the northern part of the country. It will be fully equipped with modern adequate facilities and market friendly equipment. It is about 1000 shops and a few warehouses. Plots of land would be sold for intending business proprietors to build by themselves under good supervision to ensure standards are followed.