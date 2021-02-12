Africa: Voting Begins for 2021 Most Beautiful Model in Africa

Online voting is set to commence for the 2021 edition of the Most Beautiful Model in Africa.

The pageant contest which will begin from 10th February 2021 and end by 5th March is aimed at offering opportunities to ladies in many African countries to compete against each other to be chosen The Most Beautiful Model in their category.

The winner of the pageantry will be crowned in her country as winning is determined by the highest number of Votes from Fans.

The Pageant's president, Mr Adams Zakari, said Most Beautiful Model in Africa's goal is to promote and present the beauty of African Model/women in a mature, ethical, and clean manner.

He said Most Beautiful Model in Africa's is an International online Beauty Pageant producing organization.

"Queen Elizabeth Gilbert is the First queen of the Most beautiful model in Africa pageantry. Since its emergence the organizers has ensured that every edition of the pageant came with a new dimension such as increase in Grand prize, coronation expansion, crown and sash design etc.

"The first edition being the beginning was planned and performed on starters budget, the winner queen Elizabeth Albert won a grand prize of $1000 with a glamorous coronation at Abuja Nigeria.

" The second edition of the pageant got better attention and more contestants because the pageantry gained recognition from modelling agencies.

" Queen Jennifer Martins won two hundred thousand naira on the second edition along a more glamorous eventful coronation In Abuja Nigeria. Queen Jennifer donated her prize money to the orphanage and less privileged. The third edition of the Most beautiful model in Africa pageantry; promises to better than the previous event."

He said memorable display of talented individuals have been put in place for the event.

To vote visit https://mostbeautifulmodelinafrica.com