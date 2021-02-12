Angola: Negage Municipality Gains First Library

Uíge — A library with capacity for 20 seats was unveiled on Wednesday in Negage municipality, northern Uíge province.

Inaugurated by the vice-governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Maria Cavungo, the library has a collection of 350 books of most diverse areas of knowledge, as well as a computer and reading rooms and offices.

Without revealing the investment amount, the Maria Cavungo, who was speaking to the press about this initiative, urged municipal authorities and local people to preserve the public property.

The municipality of Negage, located northeast of the city of Uige, has a population estimated at over 135,489 inhabitants.

