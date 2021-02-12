Angola: Petro Travel Without Three Injured Players

11 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda football team have been forced to leave three players due to injure, ahead of their encounter with Guinea Conakry's Horoya on Saturday in the first round of group C of the African Champions League to take place at the home of the latter.

The players are Wilson, Isaac Mensah and Kelson all injured, whose absences were confirmed by the team's assistant coach, Joao Ndossi during a press conference

The coach said the group is up to the task of winning the first three points in the competition, despite not being able to count on the services of these influential players, in a competition in which they seek to reach the second stage.

"We hope to play a good game and win, despite the difficulties that may arise," he said.

For the same round Wydad de Casablanca of Morocco will take on Kayser Chiefs of South Africa.

